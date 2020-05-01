All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR

2550 Coachman Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2550 Coachman Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
NEW FLOORS! Stunning sunsets over a private, wooded lake: that's the view from the back-yard lanai of this lovely, 4 BR/2 full BA home. Palm trees and greenery, one patio with awning that's perfect for grilling and another one lakeside that's ideal for watching bald eagles - this is your Florida oasis. Open concept, split-bedroom home includes an updated kitchen with nook and breakfast bar open to living/dining area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite includes twin walk-in closets and large bathroom with double vanity, stand-alone shower and garden tub. Carpeted through-out except for kitchen tile. Inside laundry room, central AC and heat, money-saving tank-less water heater. Two-car garage with work bench and separate storage. Well maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR have any available units?
2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR have?
Some of 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR offer parking?
Yes, 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR offers parking.
Does 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia