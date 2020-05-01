2550 COACHMAN LAKES DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

NEW FLOORS! Stunning sunsets over a private, wooded lake: that's the view from the back-yard lanai of this lovely, 4 BR/2 full BA home. Palm trees and greenery, one patio with awning that's perfect for grilling and another one lakeside that's ideal for watching bald eagles - this is your Florida oasis. Open concept, split-bedroom home includes an updated kitchen with nook and breakfast bar open to living/dining area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Master suite includes twin walk-in closets and large bathroom with double vanity, stand-alone shower and garden tub. Carpeted through-out except for kitchen tile. Inside laundry room, central AC and heat, money-saving tank-less water heater. Two-car garage with work bench and separate storage. Well maintained.