2546 SPIREA ST

Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

OPEN HOUSE this Saturday, March 7th from 1:00 to 2:00 but by appointment only. Please let us know what time you be there when you request additional informatin. WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! NEWLY REMODELED SPACIOUS BRICK HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 1 BATHROOM SHOWS LIKE NEW!! FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUTSIDE WITH STAINLESSS STEEL APPLIANCES, CENTAL AC, TILED KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM & DINING AREAS. REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY. NEW LAMINATE FLOORS IN ALL 3 BEDROOMS WITH LARGE BACKYARD. IF YOU DON'T HAVE A SECTION 8 VOUCHER THEN THE OWNER REQUIRES UPFRONT PAYMENTS OF FIRST, LAST & SECURITY DEPOSIT or $2,550 for move in.