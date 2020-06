Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Enjoy beautiful lake views from your fenced backyard, this updated 3 Bed/2 bath home, includes a screened in lanai. Updated kitchen and baths. Two car garage. Extended patio so you and grill and chill overlooking the lake and take in the nature views. In a sought after subdivision close to the Beaches, Town Center and major highways. Neighborhood has pool, playground and basketball courts. Renter pays for lawn care. Washer/Dryer included. Long term (12mos) or more only leases.