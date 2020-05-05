All apartments in Jacksonville
2455 Ormsby Cir W
2455 Ormsby Cir W

2455 Ormsby Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

2455 Ormsby Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2455 Ormsby Cir W - bungalow home offers a lovely large backyard, 3 spacious bedrooms including a master suite w/full bathroom, formal dining room, separate kitchen w/breakfast area, and a large family sunroom. Home features its original hardwood floors. This home is packed with potential! Terrific location just west of Blanding Blvd. Blinds throughout, fresh paint, clean and ready to move in.
$40 application fee per adult
$100 administration fee due at signing
$250 pet fee per approved pet

(RLNE3001356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Ormsby Cir W have any available units?
2455 Ormsby Cir W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2455 Ormsby Cir W currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Ormsby Cir W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Ormsby Cir W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2455 Ormsby Cir W is pet friendly.
Does 2455 Ormsby Cir W offer parking?
No, 2455 Ormsby Cir W does not offer parking.
Does 2455 Ormsby Cir W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 Ormsby Cir W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Ormsby Cir W have a pool?
No, 2455 Ormsby Cir W does not have a pool.
Does 2455 Ormsby Cir W have accessible units?
No, 2455 Ormsby Cir W does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Ormsby Cir W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2455 Ormsby Cir W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2455 Ormsby Cir W have units with air conditioning?
No, 2455 Ormsby Cir W does not have units with air conditioning.
