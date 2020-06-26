2302 BERTHA ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

This one is a true DOLLHOUSE! Totally renovated from top to bottom, including: New Roof, New AC, New Plumbing, New Kitchen & Bath, New Windows, Refinished Hardwood Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Paint inside & out, New Window Blinds, New plumbing & light fixtures, all new Interior & Exterior Doors! Includes both a 1 car carport AND a 1 car garage w/new garage door & automatic opener. Super convenient location near downtown, I-95, and the shops & eateries of San Marco. Tenant gross household income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. Dogs under 30 lbs OK with photo, breed restrictions, and nonrefundable $250 pet fee & $25 monthly pet rent. Tenant supplies their own washer & dryer, utilities, and pest control, if desired. Owner provides lawn maintenance.