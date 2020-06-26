All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

2302 BERTHA ST

2302 Bertha Street · No Longer Available
Location

2302 Bertha Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
This one is a true DOLLHOUSE! Totally renovated from top to bottom, including: New Roof, New AC, New Plumbing, New Kitchen & Bath, New Windows, Refinished Hardwood Floors, New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Paint inside & out, New Window Blinds, New plumbing & light fixtures, all new Interior & Exterior Doors! Includes both a 1 car carport AND a 1 car garage w/new garage door & automatic opener. Super convenient location near downtown, I-95, and the shops & eateries of San Marco. Tenant gross household income must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. Dogs under 30 lbs OK with photo, breed restrictions, and nonrefundable $250 pet fee & $25 monthly pet rent. Tenant supplies their own washer & dryer, utilities, and pest control, if desired. Owner provides lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 BERTHA ST have any available units?
2302 BERTHA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2302 BERTHA ST have?
Some of 2302 BERTHA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2302 BERTHA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2302 BERTHA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 BERTHA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 BERTHA ST is pet friendly.
Does 2302 BERTHA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2302 BERTHA ST offers parking.
Does 2302 BERTHA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2302 BERTHA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 BERTHA ST have a pool?
No, 2302 BERTHA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2302 BERTHA ST have accessible units?
No, 2302 BERTHA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 BERTHA ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2302 BERTHA ST has units with dishwashers.
