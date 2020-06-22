All apartments in Jacksonville
2267 ROCKYBROOK CT
2267 ROCKYBROOK CT

2267 Rockybrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

2267 Rockybrook Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hidden Gem tucked away in a cul de sac area of Northbrook community. As you enter, the tall cathedral ceilings give you 2020sqft. of height and space galore. This OVERIZE 2 story home with 3 beds / 2.5 baths, PLUS an upstairs loft give you more than enough space to entertain and spread out through the home. Living room / dining room combo that opens up to a sit in kitchen. An Island table, stainless steel appliances, and light wood cabinetry completes the kitchen. All 4 of the bedrooms are upstairs although the hallway offers pick a boo cut outs to see downstairs. 2 car garage and a HUGE open backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT have any available units?
2267 ROCKYBROOK CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT have?
Some of 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT currently offering any rent specials?
2267 ROCKYBROOK CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT pet-friendly?
No, 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT offer parking?
Yes, 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT does offer parking.
Does 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT have a pool?
No, 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT does not have a pool.
Does 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT have accessible units?
No, 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2267 ROCKYBROOK CT has units with dishwashers.
