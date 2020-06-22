2267 ROCKYBROOK CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Hidden Gem tucked away in a cul de sac area of Northbrook community. As you enter, the tall cathedral ceilings give you 2020sqft. of height and space galore. This OVERIZE 2 story home with 3 beds / 2.5 baths, PLUS an upstairs loft give you more than enough space to entertain and spread out through the home. Living room / dining room combo that opens up to a sit in kitchen. An Island table, stainless steel appliances, and light wood cabinetry completes the kitchen. All 4 of the bedrooms are upstairs although the hallway offers pick a boo cut outs to see downstairs. 2 car garage and a HUGE open backyard.