2250 Aztec Drive West

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Home in Indian Springs 5 Miles to the Beach & 8 miles to UNF!!! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent in the highly desirable neighborhood of Indian Springs!

Located just 5 miles from the beach, Indian Springs in located in the Intracoastal West area off of Atlantic Blvd, close to shopping, dining, The Mayo Clinic, Mayport Naval Station.. and the list goes on!

This spacious and bright 2 story adorable home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, a Formal LR/DR and a Family Room, complete with a fireplace. Home also has an eat in kitchen, all tile and wood laminate flooring, and fans in all rooms. Home also has a small office with built-ins, and an oversized 2 car garage, as well as ample storage. This home is sure to go fast, call or text Michelle to schedule your showing today, 904-234-9696



Sorry, no pets allowed.

$1765 Rent + $10 Monthly Admin. Fee = $1775 Total per Month



Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904) 234-9696



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.



CenterBeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276

www.centerbeamrealestate.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5250400)