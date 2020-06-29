All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

2250 Aztec Drive West

2250 Aztec Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Aztec Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Home in Indian Springs 5 Miles to the Beach & 8 miles to UNF!!! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent in the highly desirable neighborhood of Indian Springs!
Located just 5 miles from the beach, Indian Springs in located in the Intracoastal West area off of Atlantic Blvd, close to shopping, dining, The Mayo Clinic, Mayport Naval Station.. and the list goes on!
This spacious and bright 2 story adorable home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, a Formal LR/DR and a Family Room, complete with a fireplace. Home also has an eat in kitchen, all tile and wood laminate flooring, and fans in all rooms. Home also has a small office with built-ins, and an oversized 2 car garage, as well as ample storage. This home is sure to go fast, call or text Michelle to schedule your showing today, 904-234-9696

Sorry, no pets allowed.
$1765 Rent + $10 Monthly Admin. Fee = $1775 Total per Month

Michelle Sherrill, REALTOR
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904) 234-9696

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First full month's rent and security deposit are due prior to move-in.

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276
www.centerbeamrealestate.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5250400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 Aztec Drive West have any available units?
2250 Aztec Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2250 Aztec Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
2250 Aztec Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 Aztec Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 2250 Aztec Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2250 Aztec Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 2250 Aztec Drive West offers parking.
Does 2250 Aztec Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2250 Aztec Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 Aztec Drive West have a pool?
No, 2250 Aztec Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 2250 Aztec Drive West have accessible units?
No, 2250 Aztec Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 Aztec Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2250 Aztec Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2250 Aztec Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2250 Aztec Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

