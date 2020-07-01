All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

2227 HERSCHEL ST

2227 Herschel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful luxury rental craftsman-style bungalow, built in 1912. This 3/2 home downstairs unit is ideally located within walking distance of the popular Five Points, Memorial Park, & the St. Johns River. Many significant architectural features remain intact-original hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, & picture rail molding. Enjoy morning coffee on the front porch swing. The home was extensively renovated in 2015. The new kitchen is a chef's dream, with a 5-burner gas stovetop, plenty of workspace & cabinet storage, plus quartz countertops. The spacious owner's bedroom has an en suite w/double sink, & all rooms have a generous amount of natural light throughout. This home is a total must see! (Cats and dogs ok with NR fee.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2227 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 2227 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2227 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 HERSCHEL ST is pet friendly.
Does 2227 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
No, 2227 HERSCHEL ST does not offer parking.
Does 2227 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 HERSCHEL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2227 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2227 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2227 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 HERSCHEL ST has units with dishwashers.

