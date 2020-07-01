2227 HERSCHEL ST

Amenities

Beautiful luxury rental craftsman-style bungalow, built in 1912. This 3/2 home downstairs unit is ideally located within walking distance of the popular Five Points, Memorial Park, & the St. Johns River. Many significant architectural features remain intact-original hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, & picture rail molding. Enjoy morning coffee on the front porch swing. The home was extensively renovated in 2015. The new kitchen is a chef's dream, with a 5-burner gas stovetop, plenty of workspace & cabinet storage, plus quartz countertops. The spacious owner's bedroom has an en suite w/double sink, & all rooms have a generous amount of natural light throughout. This home is a total must see! (Cats and dogs ok with NR fee.)