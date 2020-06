Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

***$250 off March Rent if moved in by 2/21*** Check out this remodeled 3/2 in Normandy Village. New paint, carpet and ceramic tile makes this home look like new! Large fenced backyard and utility room off carport. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy item. Tenant responsible for $100 lease prep fee at move in.