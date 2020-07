Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2149 Monteau - Recently updated in Normandy Manor. Laminate flooring throughout. L-shaped living-dining room; bonus area in dining room; three nice size bedrooms and one bath. Backyard is huge and completely fenced with a storage shed. Very private backyard space.

Proof of income require at time of application.

Application fee- $45 per adult

$100 Administration fee

$250 pet fee per approved pet.



(RLNE3552094)