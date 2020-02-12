All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2145 Oak Street, Garage Apartment Garage Apartment

2145 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

2145 Oak Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Great One Bedroom Garage Apartment In Riverside! Walking Distance to Five Points, Publix, Black Sheep! HDWD Floors! - Great One Bedroom Garage Apartment In Riverside! This one bedroom garage apartment was remodeled and features a large floorplan with living room and master bedroom with a nice sized bath! The unit is behind a larger house right on Oak Street! Hardwood floors throughout give this historical apartment a nice cozy feel! The location is amazing! Walk to Publix, Five Points, The Farmer's Market and everything going on in the Riverside/Avondale area.

No pets please.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2907504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

