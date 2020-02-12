2145 Oak Street, Garage Apartment Garage Apartment.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Great One Bedroom Garage Apartment In Riverside! Walking Distance to Five Points, Publix, Black Sheep! HDWD Floors! - Great One Bedroom Garage Apartment In Riverside! This one bedroom garage apartment was remodeled and features a large floorplan with living room and master bedroom with a nice sized bath! The unit is behind a larger house right on Oak Street! Hardwood floors throughout give this historical apartment a nice cozy feel! The location is amazing! Walk to Publix, Five Points, The Farmer's Market and everything going on in the Riverside/Avondale area.



No pets please.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



