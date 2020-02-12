2145 Oak Street, Garage Apartment Garage Apartment.

Amenities
Great One Bedroom Garage Apartment In Riverside! Walking Distance to Five Points, Publix, Black Sheep! HDWD Floors! - Great One Bedroom Garage Apartment In Riverside! This one bedroom garage apartment was remodeled and features a large floorplan with living room and master bedroom with a nice sized bath! The unit is behind a larger house right on Oak Street! Hardwood floors throughout give this historical apartment a nice cozy feel! The location is amazing! Walk to Publix, Five Points, The Farmer's Market and everything going on in the Riverside/Avondale area.
No pets please.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE2907504)