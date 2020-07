Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2140 Monteau Dr - Recently updated 4 bedrooms on Monteau dr. Updated kitchen with stainless steal appliances, large open living room , plenty of storage space and much more. fresh paint, clean and ready to move in.

Proof of income require at time of application.

$40 application fee per adult

$100 administration fee due at signing

$250 pet fee per approved pet



(RLNE4124845)