2036 Maracaibo Rd Available 03/24/20 4/2 with pool on 1/2 acre lot- Arlington - 4/2 with in-ground pool home. This wonderful home boasts of a .5 acre lot backyard with a deep pool and many young fruit trees.You will find orange, grapefruit,lime, pear, bananas and papaya trees along with some flower trees like gardenias, milkweed and several palms.

The back lanai is oversize and has a wonderful view to enjoy nature. If you enjoy bird watching, you found the right place.You will get a great delight in seeing beautiful red shoulder hawks, large and small red head wood peckers, red cardinals, Canadian geese, owls and so much more.

Inside the open floor plan has a great connection for entertaining. Bedrooms are comfortable size and bathrooms are spacious.

Entire home was remodeled in 2016.

(RLNE5611233)