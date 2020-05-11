All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2036 Maracaibo Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2036 Maracaibo Rd
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2036 Maracaibo Rd

2036 Marcaibo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2036 Marcaibo Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2036 Maracaibo Rd Available 03/24/20 4/2 with pool on 1/2 acre lot- Arlington - 4/2 with in-ground pool home. This wonderful home boasts of a .5 acre lot backyard with a deep pool and many young fruit trees.You will find orange, grapefruit,lime, pear, bananas and papaya trees along with some flower trees like gardenias, milkweed and several palms.
The back lanai is oversize and has a wonderful view to enjoy nature. If you enjoy bird watching, you found the right place.You will get a great delight in seeing beautiful red shoulder hawks, large and small red head wood peckers, red cardinals, Canadian geese, owls and so much more.
Inside the open floor plan has a great connection for entertaining. Bedrooms are comfortable size and bathrooms are spacious.
Entire home was remodeled in 2016.
This home will not last, call now and one of our dedicated agents will be glad to assist you.

(RLNE5611233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Maracaibo Rd have any available units?
2036 Maracaibo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2036 Maracaibo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Maracaibo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Maracaibo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2036 Maracaibo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2036 Maracaibo Rd offer parking?
No, 2036 Maracaibo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2036 Maracaibo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Maracaibo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Maracaibo Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2036 Maracaibo Rd has a pool.
Does 2036 Maracaibo Rd have accessible units?
No, 2036 Maracaibo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Maracaibo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Maracaibo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2036 Maracaibo Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2036 Maracaibo Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Village Walk
7651 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia