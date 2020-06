Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Check out this awesome three bedroom home located in the heart of everything! Close to schools, shopping, mall, movies and so much more. This home has a great layout, with a large kitchen and a separate dining and living area. Three large bedrooms and a fully fenced in backyard. You'll love the huge garage for all of your storage needs! Don't delay! Schedule your showing today!