NORTH LAVILLA 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St east, left on Forest St, 95 north, exit 353C Kings Rd north, right on Hiram St, left on Ella St, right on Fairfax St, to property on right - 2BR, 1BA, LR/DR, kitchen (R/R), CHA, wood and carpet floors, 616 sf, off street parking, $500 sec dep, 1 yr lease, no pets, outside smoking only, [AV pm mg] available now.