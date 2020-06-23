All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

1835 WOODMERE DR

1835 Woodmere Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1835 Woodmere Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
LAUNCH YOUR BOAT TO THE ULTIMATE EXECUTIVE RIVERFRONT 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath HOMEGracious gated estate with beautiful landscaping, exquisite furnishings, and spectacular views of the St. Johns River. Coveted private dock with covered boat lift. Upper and lower patio decks to take in the stunning river view. Grand formal living room with fireplace, dining room and a chef's kitchen make this property the perfect home to entertain both inside and outdoors. Palatial glass enclosed sunroom with breakfast area overlooking the river. Expansive master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet and dressing room. Lovely shared bath between guest bedrooms and maids quarters.Lease Term Lengths Negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1835 WOODMERE DR have any available units?
1835 WOODMERE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1835 WOODMERE DR have?
Some of 1835 WOODMERE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1835 WOODMERE DR currently offering any rent specials?
1835 WOODMERE DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1835 WOODMERE DR pet-friendly?
No, 1835 WOODMERE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1835 WOODMERE DR offer parking?
No, 1835 WOODMERE DR does not offer parking.
Does 1835 WOODMERE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1835 WOODMERE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1835 WOODMERE DR have a pool?
No, 1835 WOODMERE DR does not have a pool.
Does 1835 WOODMERE DR have accessible units?
No, 1835 WOODMERE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1835 WOODMERE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1835 WOODMERE DR has units with dishwashers.
