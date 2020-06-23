1835 WOODMERE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

LAUNCH YOUR BOAT TO THE ULTIMATE EXECUTIVE RIVERFRONT 4 Bedroom / 4.5 Bath HOMEGracious gated estate with beautiful landscaping, exquisite furnishings, and spectacular views of the St. Johns River. Coveted private dock with covered boat lift. Upper and lower patio decks to take in the stunning river view. Grand formal living room with fireplace, dining room and a chef's kitchen make this property the perfect home to entertain both inside and outdoors. Palatial glass enclosed sunroom with breakfast area overlooking the river. Expansive master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet and dressing room. Lovely shared bath between guest bedrooms and maids quarters.Lease Term Lengths Negotiable.