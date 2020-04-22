All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1831 Bennett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1831 Bennett Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1831 Bennett Street

1831 Bennett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1831 Bennett Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Fairfield

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located off 8th Street just outside of Springfield it has a front entry room bursting with natural light and an open living room. Both bedrooms and the bath are in a hallway off the living room, and through the kitchen you run into the laundry room with washer and dryer connections and get access to the bonus room.

Features:
- Private Driveway
- Big Backyard
- Washer and Dryer Connections]
- Front Sun/Entry Porch

Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 Bennett Street have any available units?
1831 Bennett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1831 Bennett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1831 Bennett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 Bennett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 Bennett Street is pet friendly.
Does 1831 Bennett Street offer parking?
No, 1831 Bennett Street does not offer parking.
Does 1831 Bennett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 Bennett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 Bennett Street have a pool?
No, 1831 Bennett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1831 Bennett Street have accessible units?
No, 1831 Bennett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 Bennett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 Bennett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1831 Bennett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1831 Bennett Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia