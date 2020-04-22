1831 Bennett Street

Amenities
This adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home is located off 8th Street just outside of Springfield it has a front entry room bursting with natural light and an open living room. Both bedrooms and the bath are in a hallway off the living room, and through the kitchen you run into the laundry room with washer and dryer connections and get access to the bonus room.
Features:
- Private Driveway
- Big Backyard
- Washer and Dryer Connections]
- Front Sun/Entry Porch
Rental Terms: Rent: $675, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $675, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.