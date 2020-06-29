All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:56 AM

1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR

1819 Ashmore Green Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1819 Ashmore Green Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Don't miss out on this great home in Kensington! This 3/2 home has all of the charm with a brick fireplace, FL room, outdoor living and great neighborhood amenities including pool, playground, sports courts and clubhouse. Large open floor plan makes for great entertaining. Multi-use Florida room can be an office, play room, or extra living space. Owner's bedroom features walk in closet, bathroom and plenty of privacy. Close to NS Mayport, Jax Beaches, great restaurants, and the St Johns Town Center. $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, non-smoking only. Available 1/20/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR have any available units?
1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR have?
Some of 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR is pet friendly.
Does 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR offers parking.
Does 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR have a pool?
Yes, 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR has a pool.
Does 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR have accessible units?
No, 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia