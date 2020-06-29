1819 ASHMORE GREEN DR

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool

Don't miss out on this great home in Kensington! This 3/2 home has all of the charm with a brick fireplace, FL room, outdoor living and great neighborhood amenities including pool, playground, sports courts and clubhouse. Large open floor plan makes for great entertaining. Multi-use Florida room can be an office, play room, or extra living space. Owner's bedroom features walk in closet, bathroom and plenty of privacy. Close to NS Mayport, Jax Beaches, great restaurants, and the St Johns Town Center. $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, non-smoking only. Available 1/20/20