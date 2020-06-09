Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
1725 MALLORY ST
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM
1725 MALLORY ST
1725 Mallory Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1725 Mallory Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Very nice and spacious 2/1 upstairs apartment in Riverside with hardwood floors and balcony! Close to shops and restaurants! Perfect for walking to St. Vincent's Hospital
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1725 MALLORY ST have any available units?
1725 MALLORY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1725 MALLORY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1725 MALLORY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 MALLORY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1725 MALLORY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1725 MALLORY ST offer parking?
No, 1725 MALLORY ST does not offer parking.
Does 1725 MALLORY ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1725 MALLORY ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 MALLORY ST have a pool?
No, 1725 MALLORY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1725 MALLORY ST have accessible units?
No, 1725 MALLORY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 MALLORY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1725 MALLORY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 MALLORY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 MALLORY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
