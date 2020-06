Amenities

SAN MARCO GARAGE APARTMENT FOR RENT. From 5 points, Park St. to Fuller Warren, exit south on San Marco, right on Riviera. 1 bd, 1 bath. Brand new kitchen appliances, living room, balcony, view of St. Johns river from bedroom, W/D included, carpet, off street parking in front of unit, $995.00 security deposit, No pets. 1yr lease, [AVK GJ] available now.