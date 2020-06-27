All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

15786 Tisons Bluff Road

15786 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Location

15786 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

This 3-bedroom 2-bath home with a 2-car garage features crown molding and ceramic tile flooring in the main living areas. The layout includes a formal dining room a large family room with access to a screened lanai and a kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. The kitchen is designed with abundant cabinetry granite counters modern fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Two secondary bedrooms share a spacious bath while the master suite with a walk-in closet has a bath with a dual-sink vanity garden tub and separate shower. Extend your living space on the spacious screened lanai complete with paver flooring and a wooded view. Community amenities include a pool playground and exercise room and soccer fields tennis courts and basketball courts. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15786 Tisons Bluff Road have any available units?
15786 Tisons Bluff Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15786 Tisons Bluff Road have?
Some of 15786 Tisons Bluff Road's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15786 Tisons Bluff Road currently offering any rent specials?
15786 Tisons Bluff Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15786 Tisons Bluff Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 15786 Tisons Bluff Road is pet friendly.
Does 15786 Tisons Bluff Road offer parking?
Yes, 15786 Tisons Bluff Road offers parking.
Does 15786 Tisons Bluff Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15786 Tisons Bluff Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15786 Tisons Bluff Road have a pool?
Yes, 15786 Tisons Bluff Road has a pool.
Does 15786 Tisons Bluff Road have accessible units?
No, 15786 Tisons Bluff Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15786 Tisons Bluff Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15786 Tisons Bluff Road does not have units with dishwashers.
