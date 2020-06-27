15786 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Pecan Park
This 3-bedroom 2-bath home with a 2-car garage features crown molding and ceramic tile flooring in the main living areas. The layout includes a formal dining room a large family room with access to a screened lanai and a kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. The kitchen is designed with abundant cabinetry granite counters modern fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Two secondary bedrooms share a spacious bath while the master suite with a walk-in closet has a bath with a dual-sink vanity garden tub and separate shower. Extend your living space on the spacious screened lanai complete with paver flooring and a wooded view. Community amenities include a pool playground and exercise room and soccer fields tennis courts and basketball courts. Pets conditional.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
