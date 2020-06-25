All apartments in Jacksonville
1571 W 29th St
Last updated April 9 2019 at 10:24 AM

1571 W 29th St

1571 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1571 West 29th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AMAZING 4/2 THAT WILL NIT LAST LONG!!!! - This is a opportunity you will want to move fast on. Huge 4/2 with tons of room.
Home features fresh new modern grey paint, kitchen is spacious with a large dining room and will receive new appliances upon move in. Bedrooms are good sized and the bathrooms are completely rehabbed, clean, and up to date.
There is extra storage outside in a storage room and the backyard is private and perfect for enjoying get togethers and celebration gatherings. Home is tiled all the way through making cleaning up a breeze.

(RLNE4784704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 W 29th St have any available units?
1571 W 29th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1571 W 29th St currently offering any rent specials?
1571 W 29th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 W 29th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1571 W 29th St is pet friendly.
Does 1571 W 29th St offer parking?
No, 1571 W 29th St does not offer parking.
Does 1571 W 29th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 W 29th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 W 29th St have a pool?
No, 1571 W 29th St does not have a pool.
Does 1571 W 29th St have accessible units?
No, 1571 W 29th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 W 29th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 W 29th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 W 29th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 W 29th St does not have units with air conditioning.
