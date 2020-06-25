1571 W 29th St

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AMAZING 4/2 THAT WILL NIT LAST LONG!!!! - This is a opportunity you will want to move fast on. Huge 4/2 with tons of room.

Home features fresh new modern grey paint, kitchen is spacious with a large dining room and will receive new appliances upon move in. Bedrooms are good sized and the bathrooms are completely rehabbed, clean, and up to date.

There is extra storage outside in a storage room and the backyard is private and perfect for enjoying get togethers and celebration gatherings. Home is tiled all the way through making cleaning up a breeze.



(RLNE4784704)