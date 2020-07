Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom - downstairs unit - available for rent in the Riverside area! This unit features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and cozy fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining room. Nice kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets and food prep island. Stackable washer/dryer included.Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.