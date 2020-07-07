All apartments in Jacksonville
1445 E 26th St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1445 E 26th St.

1445 26th St E · No Longer Available
Location

1445 26th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Longbranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f18a77a00b ----
After registering, you will receive an access code to the lockbox to visit the home at the time of your choosing. This gorgeous home sits on a quiet street and is available now for rental. There is plenty of natural light and easy access to all parts of this home, including dining and living room. Laundry Room is located inside the house for convenience. Call today for a showing.

Blinds
Large Backyard
Plenty Of Storage
Tile In Wet Areas

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 E 26th St. have any available units?
1445 E 26th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1445 E 26th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1445 E 26th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 E 26th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1445 E 26th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1445 E 26th St. offer parking?
No, 1445 E 26th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1445 E 26th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 E 26th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 E 26th St. have a pool?
No, 1445 E 26th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1445 E 26th St. have accessible units?
No, 1445 E 26th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 E 26th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 E 26th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 E 26th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1445 E 26th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

