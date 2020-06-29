All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

14431 Cherry Lake Drive

14431 East Cherry Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14431 East Cherry Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bartram Springs - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Bartram Springs! This lovely home features high ceilings, a formal dining room, living room, and open kitchen! Stainless steel appliances and a separate breakfast nook! The master has two large closets and hardwood floors. Master bath has two sinks, large tub, large shower, and a water closet. Nice covered patio for outdoor entertaining! Landlord requirements: Landlord requirements: No foreclosure, shot sale, bankruptcy, eviction and a credit score of 620 and above. Need income over 3 times of rent. 2 months of deposit for credit scores below 670.

(RLNE2794903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14431 Cherry Lake Drive have any available units?
14431 Cherry Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 14431 Cherry Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14431 Cherry Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14431 Cherry Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14431 Cherry Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 14431 Cherry Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 14431 Cherry Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14431 Cherry Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14431 Cherry Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14431 Cherry Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 14431 Cherry Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14431 Cherry Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 14431 Cherry Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14431 Cherry Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14431 Cherry Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14431 Cherry Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14431 Cherry Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

