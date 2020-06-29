14431 Cherry Lake Drive

Amenities

Bartram Springs - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home located in Bartram Springs! This lovely home features high ceilings, a formal dining room, living room, and open kitchen! Stainless steel appliances and a separate breakfast nook! The master has two large closets and hardwood floors. Master bath has two sinks, large tub, large shower, and a water closet. Nice covered patio for outdoor entertaining! Landlord requirements: Landlord requirements: No foreclosure, shot sale, bankruptcy, eviction and a credit score of 620 and above. Need income over 3 times of rent. 2 months of deposit for credit scores below 670.



