All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1356 Evergreen Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1356 Evergreen Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1356 Evergreen Ave

1356 Evergreen Avenue · (904) 677-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1356 Evergreen Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1356 Evergreen Ave · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Large 3 Bedroom Moments From Downtown - Come see your new home today! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath house located moments from Downtown and UF Health (Shands).

Great for entertaining - newly renovated and available for immediate move in. Ample street parking in a wonderful neighborhood, Springfield!

You will love the large kitchen with stand alone island surrounded by large living room and dining room. Three large bedrooms tucked away in the back of the home with hallway bathroom and master bedroom bedroom.

Washer and Dryer Included!

Beautiful porch perfect for relaxing outside and big front/back yard. Perfect for children to run and play.

Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.

(RLNE5889000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 Evergreen Ave have any available units?
1356 Evergreen Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1356 Evergreen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1356 Evergreen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 Evergreen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1356 Evergreen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1356 Evergreen Ave offer parking?
No, 1356 Evergreen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1356 Evergreen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 Evergreen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 Evergreen Ave have a pool?
No, 1356 Evergreen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1356 Evergreen Ave have accessible units?
No, 1356 Evergreen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 Evergreen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1356 Evergreen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1356 Evergreen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1356 Evergreen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1356 Evergreen Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity