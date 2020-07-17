1356 Evergreen Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Large 3 Bedroom Moments From Downtown - Come see your new home today! Large 3 bedroom 2 bath house located moments from Downtown and UF Health (Shands).



Great for entertaining - newly renovated and available for immediate move in. Ample street parking in a wonderful neighborhood, Springfield!



You will love the large kitchen with stand alone island surrounded by large living room and dining room. Three large bedrooms tucked away in the back of the home with hallway bathroom and master bedroom bedroom.



Washer and Dryer Included!



Beautiful porch perfect for relaxing outside and big front/back yard. Perfect for children to run and play.



Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last month’s rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months’ rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is on a case-by-case basis. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA’s have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord.



(RLNE5889000)