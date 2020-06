Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious two bedroom apartment with lots of character in the heart of Springfield!

This large two bedroom apartment is located in a detached home that is a duplex. There is another apartment above, and there are only two units. Located at Liberty and East 4th Streets, the location is fantastic and it is a short walk to the businesses located on Main Street. There is a washer and dryer included and the space is pet friendly with owner approval.