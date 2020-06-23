All apartments in Jacksonville
1349 N Market Street - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1349 N Market Street - 1

1349 Market St N · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Market St N, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Approximately 1100 square feet
Attractive brick building located on the corner of East 4th Street and North Market Street. The building consists of four units of approximately 1100 sf each or can possibly be combined to make a larger unit. High ceilings really make the space seem even more spacious. Owner to make structural improvements including a new roof, new mechanical such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Parking spaces included. This can be a great opportunity for your business in the heart of the Springfield Historic District. Contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 N Market Street - 1 have any available units?
1349 N Market Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1349 N Market Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1349 N Market Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 N Market Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1349 N Market Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1349 N Market Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1349 N Market Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 1349 N Market Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 N Market Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 N Market Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1349 N Market Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1349 N Market Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1349 N Market Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 N Market Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 N Market Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 N Market Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1349 N Market Street - 1 has units with air conditioning.
