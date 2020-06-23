1349 N Market Street - 1

Amenities

parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Approximately 1100 square feet

Attractive brick building located on the corner of East 4th Street and North Market Street. The building consists of four units of approximately 1100 sf each or can possibly be combined to make a larger unit. High ceilings really make the space seem even more spacious. Owner to make structural improvements including a new roof, new mechanical such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical. Parking spaces included. This can be a great opportunity for your business in the heart of the Springfield Historic District. Contact us today.