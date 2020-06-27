13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool guest suite

Freshly Painted Interior and Pressure Washed Exterior, New Refrigerator, New Washer, New Dryer will be bought! Beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath home. Split level with MBR downstairs and a Guest Suite w/ Full Bath upstairs. Downstairs Office could be utilized as a 5th bedroom. Screened patio with a wooded view. Lawn care and exterior pest control included! Social Club Membership with Pool, Gym, and Club access included at a rent of $3000. Owner requires 1st Month and Last Month rent plus Security Deposit to move-in. Owner may work with the right tenant to split Last Month rent over the 1st 6 months.