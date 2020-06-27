All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:28 PM

13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N

13167 Wexford Hollow Road North · No Longer Available
Location

13167 Wexford Hollow Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
guest suite
Freshly Painted Interior and Pressure Washed Exterior, New Refrigerator, New Washer, New Dryer will be bought! Beautiful 4 Bed/3 Bath home. Split level with MBR downstairs and a Guest Suite w/ Full Bath upstairs. Downstairs Office could be utilized as a 5th bedroom. Screened patio with a wooded view. Lawn care and exterior pest control included! Social Club Membership with Pool, Gym, and Club access included at a rent of $3000. Owner requires 1st Month and Last Month rent plus Security Deposit to move-in. Owner may work with the right tenant to split Last Month rent over the 1st 6 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N have any available units?
13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N have?
Some of 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N currently offering any rent specials?
13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N pet-friendly?
No, 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N offer parking?
Yes, 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N offers parking.
Does 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N have a pool?
Yes, 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N has a pool.
Does 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N have accessible units?
No, 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N does not have accessible units.
Does 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13167 WEXFORD HOLLOW RD N has units with dishwashers.
