All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 13039 Sunset Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
13039 Sunset Lake Drive
Last updated June 16 2019 at 4:47 AM

13039 Sunset Lake Drive

13039 Sunset Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13039 Sunset Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
This 2 bdrm 2.5 bath townhome has the personality you crave for your life. Beautiful hand carved look wood floors on the first floor. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, large walk in pantry, newer appliances and leads to the upstairs bedrooms which has a loft/flex space in the middle of them. Community amenities include refreshing pool, clubhouse, exercise room and playground. All yard maintenance is included. Gated community is conveniently located near I-95 & 295, shopping, dining and Baptist Medical Hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13039 Sunset Lake Drive have any available units?
13039 Sunset Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13039 Sunset Lake Drive have?
Some of 13039 Sunset Lake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13039 Sunset Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13039 Sunset Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13039 Sunset Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13039 Sunset Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 13039 Sunset Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 13039 Sunset Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13039 Sunset Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13039 Sunset Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13039 Sunset Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13039 Sunset Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 13039 Sunset Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 13039 Sunset Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13039 Sunset Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13039 Sunset Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia