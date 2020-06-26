13039 Sunset Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

This 2 bdrm 2.5 bath townhome has the personality you crave for your life. Beautiful hand carved look wood floors on the first floor. Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, large walk in pantry, newer appliances and leads to the upstairs bedrooms which has a loft/flex space in the middle of them. Community amenities include refreshing pool, clubhouse, exercise room and playground. All yard maintenance is included. Gated community is conveniently located near I-95 & 295, shopping, dining and Baptist Medical Hospital.