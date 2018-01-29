All apartments in Jacksonville
11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR
11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR

11592 Pleasant Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11592 Pleasant Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute As A Button! 3/2 in Meadow Downs now available. Laminate wood flooring in the common rooms and carpet only in the bedrooms. Eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances and a breakfast bar open to the family room. Owner's suite has private bath with some custom touches. Check out the vanity and the faucets! Two guest bedrooms with guest bath and laundry room with bonus washer and dryer (as-is). Private backyard all fenced in and pets are upon owner approval ($250 per pet fee)Great location off I295 and easy commute to local military bases. Call Kelly today for a showing. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR have any available units?
11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR have?
Some of 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR offer parking?
Yes, 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR offers parking.
Does 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR have a pool?
No, 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR does not have a pool.
Does 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.

