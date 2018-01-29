11592 PLEASANT CREEK DR

Amenities

Cute As A Button! 3/2 in Meadow Downs now available. Laminate wood flooring in the common rooms and carpet only in the bedrooms. Eat in kitchen featuring stainless appliances and a breakfast bar open to the family room. Owner's suite has private bath with some custom touches. Check out the vanity and the faucets! Two guest bedrooms with guest bath and laundry room with bonus washer and dryer (as-is). Private backyard all fenced in and pets are upon owner approval ($250 per pet fee)Great location off I295 and easy commute to local military bases. Call Kelly today for a showing. Available Now!