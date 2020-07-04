11491 Deep Springs S

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this beautifully maintained Jacksonville home ready for immediate move in! Located on a large corner lot near schools with quick access to US-1 and I-295 you can stay close to everything and still make it home in time for dinner! Soaring vaulted ceilings and generously-sized windows bring in plenty of natural light and add to the relaxing atmosphere, making it easy for you to kick back and unwind at the end of a long day. Snuggle up next to the fire on cooler evenings while catching up on your favorite TV shows in the spacious living room. Create your favorite meals to share in the spotless eat-in kitchen equipped with lots of cabinetry and counter space, along with a pantry for storing your best kept secret ingredients. Don't miss out on this incredible rental opportunity, schedule your private tour today!