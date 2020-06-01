All apartments in Jacksonville
11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY
11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY

11329 Ashley Manor Way · No Longer Available
Location

11329 Ashley Manor Way, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Beacon Hills and Harbour

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic home with awesome floor plan. 2 large bedrooms downstairs share one full bathroom. Open area kitchen and living room with huge fully enclosed and air conditioned patio leading to the fenced backyard. Upstairs is an enormous master suite with big walk-in closet. Hard floors throughout the house so no worry about dirty carpet! 2 car garage on a quiet street with close proximity to Southside and the beaches. This is a great home and will be available March 1st. There may be some flexibility to move in a week or so earlier, but will be on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have any available units?
11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have?
Some of 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY offer parking?
Yes, 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY offers parking.
Does 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have a pool?
No, 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have accessible units?
No, 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
