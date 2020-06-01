11329 ASHLEY MANOR WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic home with awesome floor plan. 2 large bedrooms downstairs share one full bathroom. Open area kitchen and living room with huge fully enclosed and air conditioned patio leading to the fenced backyard. Upstairs is an enormous master suite with big walk-in closet. Hard floors throughout the house so no worry about dirty carpet! 2 car garage on a quiet street with close proximity to Southside and the beaches. This is a great home and will be available March 1st. There may be some flexibility to move in a week or so earlier, but will be on a case by case basis.