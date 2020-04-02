1120 Copeland Street

Amenities

Nice duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Cute duplex in the Riverside area. Upon entering this unit you go straight up a flight of stairs and the entire unit is on the second level. This unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with approximately 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stackable washer/dryer included.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



