1120 Copeland Street

Location

1120 Copeland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
online portal
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Nice duplex for rent in Riverside! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Cute duplex in the Riverside area. Upon entering this unit you go straight up a flight of stairs and the entire unit is on the second level. This unit is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom with approximately 1,300 sq. ft. of living space. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Stackable washer/dryer included.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5064888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Copeland Street have any available units?
1120 Copeland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Copeland Street have?
Some of 1120 Copeland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Copeland Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Copeland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Copeland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Copeland Street is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Copeland Street offer parking?
No, 1120 Copeland Street does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Copeland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Copeland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Copeland Street have a pool?
No, 1120 Copeland Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Copeland Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 Copeland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Copeland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Copeland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
