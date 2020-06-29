All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

10996 BECKLEY PL

10996 Beckley Place · (904) 598-1557 ext. 104
Location

10996 Beckley Place, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1669 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Check out this great location and quiet neighborhood. The large living room and dining room combination are impressive spaces for formal or relaxed entertaining. Now with laminate plank floors that run length and breath of the home. The family room features an elegant fireplace and ceiling fan. This room is framed by a bank of windows for plenty of natural light and a french door that opens onto a patio surrounded by a plush rear yard and fully fenced. The kitchen has the same laminate plank flooring, up-to-date stainless steel appliances featuring a side-by-side frig with water and ice in the door, a smooth top stove with built-in microwave too. This home is ideal for family living. The house offers a split floor plan, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, master bath with garden tub, large walk-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10996 BECKLEY PL have any available units?
10996 BECKLEY PL has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10996 BECKLEY PL have?
Some of 10996 BECKLEY PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10996 BECKLEY PL currently offering any rent specials?
10996 BECKLEY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10996 BECKLEY PL pet-friendly?
No, 10996 BECKLEY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10996 BECKLEY PL offer parking?
No, 10996 BECKLEY PL does not offer parking.
Does 10996 BECKLEY PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10996 BECKLEY PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10996 BECKLEY PL have a pool?
No, 10996 BECKLEY PL does not have a pool.
Does 10996 BECKLEY PL have accessible units?
No, 10996 BECKLEY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 10996 BECKLEY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10996 BECKLEY PL has units with dishwashers.
