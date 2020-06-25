All apartments in Jacksonville
10858 Birchard Lane

Location

10858 Birchard Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d72f5f0052 ---- This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath has a great open floor plan with a formal living and dining room. This home has a split plan with large bedrooms. The kitchen is superb with 42 inch cherry cabinets and crown molding and an eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. There is hard wood flooring with tile in the wet areas. Property is located across from Burnett Park which has a community center with public tennis and basketball courts. Application Fee: $75.00 Lease Admin Fee: $95.00 Please call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! 904-302-9020 X107

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10858 Birchard Lane have any available units?
10858 Birchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10858 Birchard Lane have?
Some of 10858 Birchard Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, basketball court, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10858 Birchard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10858 Birchard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10858 Birchard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10858 Birchard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10858 Birchard Lane offer parking?
No, 10858 Birchard Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10858 Birchard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10858 Birchard Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10858 Birchard Lane have a pool?
No, 10858 Birchard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10858 Birchard Lane have accessible units?
No, 10858 Birchard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10858 Birchard Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10858 Birchard Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
