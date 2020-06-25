---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d72f5f0052 ---- This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath has a great open floor plan with a formal living and dining room. This home has a split plan with large bedrooms. The kitchen is superb with 42 inch cherry cabinets and crown molding and an eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. There is hard wood flooring with tile in the wet areas. Property is located across from Burnett Park which has a community center with public tennis and basketball courts. Application Fee: $75.00 Lease Admin Fee: $95.00 Please call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! 904-302-9020 X107
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10858 Birchard Lane have any available units?
10858 Birchard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.