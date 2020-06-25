10858 Birchard Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d72f5f0052 ---- This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath has a great open floor plan with a formal living and dining room. This home has a split plan with large bedrooms. The kitchen is superb with 42 inch cherry cabinets and crown molding and an eat-in kitchen and breakfast bar overlooking the family room. There is hard wood flooring with tile in the wet areas. Property is located across from Burnett Park which has a community center with public tennis and basketball courts. Application Fee: $75.00 Lease Admin Fee: $95.00 Please call Jackie @ MORGAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TO VIEW THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! 904-302-9020 X107