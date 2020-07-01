All apartments in Jacksonville
1068 Day Ave

1068 Day Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1068 Day Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2/2 on Westside - This large 2/2 features hardwood floors, separate dining room and living room, lots of nice windows and large living room and bedrooms. There are built in book cases, mirrored closet doors, a large front porch and the master bedroom as a separate outside entrance. It also has a large nice back yard, large bright kitchen with lots of cabinets with all appliances included, central a/c and a utility room with w/d conn.

DIRECTIONS: 10E, L on McDuff, L on Thomas, R on Day

Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5251495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Day Ave have any available units?
1068 Day Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Day Ave have?
Some of 1068 Day Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Day Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Day Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Day Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Day Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1068 Day Ave offer parking?
No, 1068 Day Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Day Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Day Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Day Ave have a pool?
No, 1068 Day Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Day Ave have accessible units?
No, 1068 Day Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Day Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Day Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

