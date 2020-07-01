1068 Day Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

2/2 on Westside - This large 2/2 features hardwood floors, separate dining room and living room, lots of nice windows and large living room and bedrooms. There are built in book cases, mirrored closet doors, a large front porch and the master bedroom as a separate outside entrance. It also has a large nice back yard, large bright kitchen with lots of cabinets with all appliances included, central a/c and a utility room with w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS: 10E, L on McDuff, L on Thomas, R on Day



Reservation Fee equal to Security Deposit amount is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $75 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5251495)