Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

CUTE 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home with Family Room in the Paxon area. This home features ceramic tile backsplash in the kitchen and bathrooms. Bathroom has been completely remolded. Home includes: Central Heat & AC, fenced yard, Hardwood floors, stove, refrigerator and more....



HUD ok. This one will not last!!!