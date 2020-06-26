1038 Arco Drive - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors throughout. Unit includes one parking carport space. Laundry room on the premises. Great central Arlington location five minutes to downtown and less than two miles from Jacksonville University. Convenient access to several major highways and just 15 minutes to Atlantic Beach. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this unit that is available immediately.