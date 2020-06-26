1038 Arco Drive - 4

Spacious well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors throughout. Unit includes one parking carport space. Laundry room on the premises. Great central Arlington location five minutes to downtown and less than two miles from Jacksonville University. Convenient access to several major highways and just 15 minutes to Atlantic Beach. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this unit that is available immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
