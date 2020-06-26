All apartments in Jacksonville
1038 Arco Drive - 4

1038 Arco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Arco Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious well kept 2 bedroom 1 bathroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors throughout. Unit includes one parking carport space. Laundry room on the premises. Great central Arlington location five minutes to downtown and less than two miles from Jacksonville University. Convenient access to several major highways and just 15 minutes to Atlantic Beach. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this unit that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Arco Drive - 4 have any available units?
1038 Arco Drive - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Arco Drive - 4 have?
Some of 1038 Arco Drive - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Arco Drive - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Arco Drive - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Arco Drive - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Arco Drive - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Arco Drive - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Arco Drive - 4 offers parking.
Does 1038 Arco Drive - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Arco Drive - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Arco Drive - 4 have a pool?
No, 1038 Arco Drive - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Arco Drive - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1038 Arco Drive - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Arco Drive - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Arco Drive - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
