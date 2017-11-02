10032 Sifton Ct

Amenities

Single story home for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.



The property features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, blinds, fireplace, sprinkler system, partially fenced backyard and community pool. Pest control is included!



Old Mill Branch is a gated community just minutes from the St Johns Town Center!

AREA: SOUTHSIDE / Old Mill Branch

BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, fridge w/ icemaker & water, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.

LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only.

FLOORING: Carpet and tile flooring.

HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.

PARKING: 2 car garage.

PETS: Pets considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.

Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.

SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.

APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $20 per adult!

ESTIMATED AVAILABILITY DATE: July 7th, 2016.

LEASE TERM: 12 months

