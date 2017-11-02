10032 Sifton Ct

Amenities
- Overview:
Single story home for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.
The property features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, blinds, fireplace, sprinkler system, partially fenced backyard and community pool. Pest control is included!
Old Mill Branch is a gated community just minutes from the St Johns Town Center!
_____________________________________
AREA: SOUTHSIDE / Old Mill Branch
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, fridge w/ icemaker & water, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only.
FLOORING: Carpet and tile flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 car garage.
PETS: Pets considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $20 per adult!
ESTIMATED AVAILABILITY DATE: July 7th, 2016.
LEASE TERM: 12 months
MNT
(RLNE4171925)