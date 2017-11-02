All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10032 Sifton Ct

10032 Sifton Court · No Longer Available
Location

10032 Sifton Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Overview:

Single story home for rent with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage.

The property features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, blinds, fireplace, sprinkler system, partially fenced backyard and community pool. Pest control is included!

Old Mill Branch is a gated community just minutes from the St Johns Town Center!
_____________________________________

AREA: SOUTHSIDE / Old Mill Branch
BEDROOMS & BATHROOMS: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stove, fridge w/ icemaker & water, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal.
LAUNDRY: Washer/dryer hookups only.
FLOORING: Carpet and tile flooring.
HEAT/COOLING: Central A/C.
PARKING: 2 car garage.
PETS: Pets considered with a one-time, non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet.
Housing vouchers not accepted for this property.
SECURITY DEPOSIT: Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
APPLICATION FEE: Application fee is only $20 per adult!
ESTIMATED AVAILABILITY DATE: July 7th, 2016.
LEASE TERM: 12 months
MNT

(RLNE4171925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10032 Sifton Ct have any available units?
10032 Sifton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10032 Sifton Ct have?
Some of 10032 Sifton Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10032 Sifton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10032 Sifton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10032 Sifton Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10032 Sifton Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10032 Sifton Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10032 Sifton Ct offers parking.
Does 10032 Sifton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10032 Sifton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10032 Sifton Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10032 Sifton Ct has a pool.
Does 10032 Sifton Ct have accessible units?
No, 10032 Sifton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10032 Sifton Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10032 Sifton Ct has units with dishwashers.
