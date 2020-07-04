Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

8062 Wood Sage Dr. Available 11/01/19 3 Bed 2 bath home located in Winter Garden - This home includes a two car garage, stainless steel appliances, and many custom upgrades. This home is located by the 429 and Disney complex. Washer and Dryer included. Residents can take advantage of community amenities and pool.



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

Application Fee = $50 per adult

Security Deposit = $1870.00

Lease Admin Fee = $125.00

First month's rent = $1870,00

Pet Fee = $150



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3688695)