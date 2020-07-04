All apartments in Horizon West
8062 Wood Sage Dr.

8062 Wood Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8062 Wood Sage Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
8062 Wood Sage Dr. Available 11/01/19 3 Bed 2 bath home located in Winter Garden - This home includes a two car garage, stainless steel appliances, and many custom upgrades. This home is located by the 429 and Disney complex. Washer and Dryer included. Residents can take advantage of community amenities and pool.

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.
To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1870.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1870,00
Pet Fee = $150

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3688695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. have any available units?
8062 Wood Sage Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. have?
Some of 8062 Wood Sage Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8062 Wood Sage Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8062 Wood Sage Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8062 Wood Sage Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8062 Wood Sage Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8062 Wood Sage Dr. offers parking.
Does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8062 Wood Sage Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8062 Wood Sage Dr. has a pool.
Does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8062 Wood Sage Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8062 Wood Sage Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8062 Wood Sage Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8062 Wood Sage Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

