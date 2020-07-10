All apartments in Horizon West
8019 Woodstar Lane
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

8019 Woodstar Lane

8019 Woodstar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8019 Woodstar Lane, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
Large Newer 4/2.5 Located In Beautiful Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.

All homes within the community come equipped with our Everythings Included promise. From black stainless steel appliances to quartz countertops, your new home comes move-in ready.

This spacious home covers two stories and incudes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two car garage. Families will love the ample living space provided by the large family room and flex space located off the foyer. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and overlooks the covered patio. There is also an office and a game room.

This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:
-Designer style kitchen with quartz counter tops, and top of the line black stainless steel appliances.
-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.
-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom
-Full size washer and dryer.
-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.
-24 hours emergency maintenance.

This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.
Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.
For more information and showing times please contact our office at 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com

(RLNE5823635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

