8019 Woodstar Lane

Large Newer 4/2.5 Located In Beautiful Summerlake - Summerlake is the perfect home for you and your family. All residents of this master planned community have access to luxury-style amenities. Highlighted amenities include: a tennis court, basketball court, clubhouse and recreation center, resort-styled swimming pool, dog park and walking trails.



All homes within the community come equipped with our Everythings Included promise. From black stainless steel appliances to quartz countertops, your new home comes move-in ready.



This spacious home covers two stories and incudes four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two car garage. Families will love the ample living space provided by the large family room and flex space located off the foyer. The kitchen features a breakfast nook and overlooks the covered patio. There is also an office and a game room.



This beautifully upgraded Lennar home features:

-Designer style kitchen with quartz counter tops, and top of the line black stainless steel appliances.

-Garden tub and separate shower stall in master bathroom.

-A large walk in closet in the master bedroom

-Full size washer and dryer.

-Energy efficient appliances and water heater.

-24 hours emergency maintenance.



This home is professionally managed by BRIC PROPERTY MANAGEMENT.

Minimum 600 credit score required. $50 application fee.

For more information and showing times please contact our office at 407-745-5377 or email info@bricrealty.com



