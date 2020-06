Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Great opportunity to enjoy living in this spacious bright condo, unit is under renovation, new floor, new AC, new toilets, freshly painted. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, located in the quiet and safe Monterrey Condominium at Malibu Bay that features resort-style amenities, located close to Baptist Hospital, schools, shopping, and restaurants. A MUST SEE!