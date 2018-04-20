397 NE 35th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated

This home offers a spacious kitchen, updated bathrooms and located in beautiful location. The private, fenced in backyard, is perfect for pets or for enjoying gorgeous days outdoors.. Home has 2 Car garage and great outdoor space You will love making this gorgeous house your new home!

NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. All our homes convey in safe, clean & fully functional conditions. Prices and availability are subject to change at any time.