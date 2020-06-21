All apartments in Holiday
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

4901 AEGEAN AVE

4901 Aegean Avenue · (727) 361-9735
Location

4901 Aegean Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Orangewood Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4901 AEGEAN AVE · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT SCREENED IN PORCH IN THE BACK OF THE HOME, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 19, DINING AND SHOPPING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(727) 361-9735

(RLNE5849564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 AEGEAN AVE have any available units?
4901 AEGEAN AVE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4901 AEGEAN AVE have?
Some of 4901 AEGEAN AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 AEGEAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4901 AEGEAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 AEGEAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 AEGEAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4901 AEGEAN AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4901 AEGEAN AVE does offer parking.
Does 4901 AEGEAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 AEGEAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 AEGEAN AVE have a pool?
No, 4901 AEGEAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4901 AEGEAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 4901 AEGEAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 AEGEAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 AEGEAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 AEGEAN AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4901 AEGEAN AVE has units with air conditioning.
