4901 AEGEAN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY FL - 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN HOLIDAY FL, GARAGE, WITH SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT IN SHELVING UNIT IN KITCHEN/DINING AREA, NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT SCREENED IN PORCH IN THE BACK OF THE HOME, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS, QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 19, DINING AND SHOPPING.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

Section 8 Accepted



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call 1.(727) 361-9735



(RLNE5849564)