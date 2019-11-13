All apartments in Holiday
2532 Limewood Drive
Last updated November 13 2019

2532 Limewood Drive

2532 Limewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2532 Limewood Drive, Holiday, FL 34690
Orangewood Village

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
2 bedroom 1 bathroom , plus Florida room , and one garage , tile flooring and wood in bedroom in great shap ,

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/holiday-fl?lid=12632216

(RLNE5181723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Limewood Drive have any available units?
2532 Limewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2532 Limewood Drive have?
Some of 2532 Limewood Drive's amenities include dogs allowed, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Limewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Limewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Limewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2532 Limewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2532 Limewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2532 Limewood Drive offers parking.
Does 2532 Limewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Limewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Limewood Drive have a pool?
No, 2532 Limewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Limewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2532 Limewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Limewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Limewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Limewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2532 Limewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
