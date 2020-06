Amenities

Fantastic 2/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval. Minutes away from Palmetto expressway, I95, I75, restaurants, grocery stores, supermarkets and much more. First month and two security deposits required to move in (3 months in total). Schedule your showing!