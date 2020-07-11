Apartment List
/
FL
/
hialeah
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

81 Apartments for rent in Hialeah, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hialeah apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
194 Units Available
Atlantico at Aquabella
11181 West 35th Way, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1352 sqft
Additional Amenities: * Shower * Monitored alarm * Quartz Counter Tops * Well beats fitness * Coffee/Cyber lounge * Gated Community Atlantico at Aquabella is a BRAND NEW luxury apartment community offering a captivating atmosphere with a trendy
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
9 Units Available
Westland 49 Apartments
1333 W 49th Pl, Hialeah, FL
Studio
$1,238
1171 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,418
1386 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1775 sqft
Just minutes from Westland Mall and Hialeah Park and Racing & Casino. One- and two-bedroom units with linen closets, tile flooring and glass shower enclosures.
Results within 5 miles of Hialeah
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
94 Units Available
Coconut Grove
Motion at Dadeland
8400 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,679
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,736
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,667
1107 sqft
Enjoy morning yoga in the state of the art fitness studio, sip on an afternoon drink at the poolside bar, and spend your evening entertaining at the Social Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
54 Units Available
Coral Terrace
District West Gables
2001 Ludlam Rd, West Miami, FL
Studio
$1,475
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1015 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments in a resort-style community situated near the University of Miami. Floor plans feature kitchens with state-of-the-art appliances and private balconies with beautiful views. Online rent payment and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave, Doral, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,520
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1359 sqft
Gated community with convenient access to the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike and Miami. Renovated units with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups. Coffee bar, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
56 Units Available
Edgewater
2500 Biscayne
2500 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,923
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1146 sqft
Virtual tours are available! Call us today for more information! 2500 Biscayne is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
$
54 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,458
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,106
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Golden Pines
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,735
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1133 sqft
Luxury apartment living that feels like a boutique hotel. On-site plunge pool, fitness studio and game room. Apartments feature white quartz kitchen countertops and designer kitchen cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
13 Units Available
Douglas
Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,411
1349 sqft
Close to Miracle Mile, Little Havana and Coconut Grove. On-site playground, business center, concierge service and coffee bar. Energy efficient, green living. Updated interiors with modern features.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
65 Units Available
Wynwood
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
277 Units Available
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue, Miramar, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1300 sqft
New one, two, and three-bedroom apartments situated within the quaint romance of a modern Tuscan village. Experience a residential community that provides ample access to social gathering and personal escape.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Golden Pines
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,639
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
197 Units Available
West Miami
Soleste Alameda
6320 Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,476
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
882 sqft
Soleste Alameda is the new standard in luxury apartment living in West Miami, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
$
50 Units Available
Golden Pines
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
26 Units Available
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct, Doral, FL
Studio
$1,540
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,463
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
1132 sqft
Great location near shops, restaurants, and major roads. Community features a pool, waterfall jacuzzi, spa, and community game and movie room. Units have wood cabinetry and oversized patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Coral Gables Section
Gables Grand Plaza Apartments
353 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,728
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,961
1312 sqft
Luxury community near I-95, US 1 and I-836. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, granite countertops and extra storage. Community features include a pool, game room, and clubhouse. Garage available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
67 Units Available
Quadro
3900 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,349
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1152 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Quadro is the perfect place to stay and play the way you like in the Design District Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
29 Units Available
Country Club Towers
18335 NW 68th Ave, Country Club, FL
Studio
$1,275
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1122 sqft
Just off the Ronald Reagan Turnpike, a few blocks from Country Club Plaza and Country Village Park. Updated townhomes with granite countertops, glass-enclosed showers, ceramic tile and roll-up window shades.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
West Miami
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,687
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
16 Units Available
Golden Pines
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,931
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,097
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,039
1552 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
55 Units Available
Edgewater
Midtown 29
180 NE 29th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,745
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1085 sqft
High-rise living in Wynwood near galleries, boutiques, and fine dining. Huge walk-in closets, bathrooms with vanities, floor-to-ceiling windows, tile flooring, and a yoga/spinning studio for residents.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
18 Units Available
Wynwood
Eve at the District
3635 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,760
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridging Miami's most vibrant and cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Where the Design District Midtown, and Wynwood meet.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Hialeah, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hialeah apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hialeah apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Hialeah 1 BedroomsHialeah 2 BedroomsHialeah 2 BedroomsHialeah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHialeah 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHialeah 3 BedroomsHialeah 3 BedroomsHialeah Accessible ApartmentsHialeah Apartments with Balcony
Hialeah Apartments with BalconyHialeah Apartments with GarageHialeah Apartments with GymHialeah Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHialeah Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHialeah Apartments with ParkingHialeah Apartments with ParkingHialeah Apartments with PoolHialeah Apartments with Pool
Hialeah Apartments with Washer-DryerHialeah Apartments with Washer-DryerHialeah Dog Friendly ApartmentsHialeah Furnished ApartmentsHialeah Pet Friendly PlacesHialeah Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College