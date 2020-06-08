All apartments in Hallandale Beach
Find more places like 442 Tamarind Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hallandale Beach, FL
/
442 Tamarind Dr
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:31 PM

442 Tamarind Dr

442 Tamarind Drive · (888) 982-5883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hallandale Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

442 Tamarind Drive, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Golden Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$9,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
The best of Golden Isles! Beautiful and professionally furnished 5bd/3bth home on canal with ocean access. Park your boat on your private dock w/power lift. Enjoy the saltwater heated pool, outdoor spa/tub, gazebo, and built-in bar-b-que. Or perhaps you prefer to lounge under the Palapa hut enjoying a good cigar. This home is a true entertainer's delight! This home boasts over 3000sqft under air with calacata flooring thru-out. Modern open kitchen design featuring stainless steel appliances. Too many feature upgrades to list. This inviting home gives off a real beachy feel. Ideally located near all shopping, amenities, Gulfstream, and of course the beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 Tamarind Dr have any available units?
442 Tamarind Dr has a unit available for $9,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 442 Tamarind Dr have?
Some of 442 Tamarind Dr's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 Tamarind Dr currently offering any rent specials?
442 Tamarind Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 Tamarind Dr pet-friendly?
No, 442 Tamarind Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hallandale Beach.
Does 442 Tamarind Dr offer parking?
No, 442 Tamarind Dr does not offer parking.
Does 442 Tamarind Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 442 Tamarind Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 Tamarind Dr have a pool?
Yes, 442 Tamarind Dr has a pool.
Does 442 Tamarind Dr have accessible units?
No, 442 Tamarind Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 442 Tamarind Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 Tamarind Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 442 Tamarind Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 442 Tamarind Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 442 Tamarind Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Art Square
401 Federal Hwy
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Similar Pages

Hallandale Beach 1 BedroomsHallandale Beach 2 Bedrooms
Hallandale Beach Apartments with ParkingHallandale Beach Pet Friendly Places
Hallandale Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FL
Palm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity