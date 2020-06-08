442 Tamarind Dr

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel pool clubhouse hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill hot tub

The best of Golden Isles! Beautiful and professionally furnished 5bd/3bth home on canal with ocean access. Park your boat on your private dock w/power lift. Enjoy the saltwater heated pool, outdoor spa/tub, gazebo, and built-in bar-b-que. Or perhaps you prefer to lounge under the Palapa hut enjoying a good cigar. This home is a true entertainer's delight! This home boasts over 3000sqft under air with calacata flooring thru-out. Modern open kitchen design featuring stainless steel appliances. Too many feature upgrades to list. This inviting home gives off a real beachy feel. Ideally located near all shopping, amenities, Gulfstream, and of course the beaches!