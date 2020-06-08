1830 S Ocean Dr

Amenities

Seasonal rental. Beautiful 3 BED / 3 BATH corner unit with unobstructed breathtaking direct ocean and intracoastal views. Enjoy this fully furnished, totally equipped kitchen unit with a massive wrapped around balcony, marble floors throughout , top of the line appliances, Italian eat in kitchen and granite countertops.

Five star resort style amenities with 6 heated pools, 2 story lobby entrance, full time concierge, 24 hour security and valet. Rent includes electricity, basic cable and internet.

Unit is rented from November 2019 to May 14 th 2020.